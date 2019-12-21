Karen Mikol has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Karen Mikol, PA
Karen Mikol, PA is a Physician Assistant in Fort Myers, FL.
Karen Mikol works at
Lpg Gastroenterology - Healthpark Commons16410 Healthpark Commons Dr, Fort Myers, FL 33908 Directions (239) 343-6202
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
She is very knowledgeable. Explained the procedure very well. Took her time explaining.
- Physician Assistant (PA)
- English
- 1962710715
Karen Mikol accepts Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Karen Mikol has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
2 patients have reviewed Karen Mikol. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Karen Mikol.
