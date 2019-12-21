See All Physicians Assistants in Fort Myers, FL
Karen Mikol, PA

Physician Assistant (PA)
3 (2)
Overview

Karen Mikol, PA is a Physician Assistant in Fort Myers, FL. 

Karen Mikol works at Lee Physician Group - Gastroenterology in Fort Myers, FL.

Locations

  1. 1
    Lpg Gastroenterology - Healthpark Commons
    16410 Healthpark Commons Dr, Fort Myers, FL 33908
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.0
    Dec 21, 2019
    She is very knowledgeable. Explained the procedure very well. Took her time explaining.
    Bob — Dec 21, 2019
    About Karen Mikol, PA

    • Physician Assistant (PA)
    • English
    • 1962710715
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Karen Mikol has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Karen Mikol has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.

    Karen Mikol works at Lee Physician Group - Gastroenterology in Fort Myers, FL.

    2 patients have reviewed Karen Mikol. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Karen Mikol, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Karen Mikol appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

