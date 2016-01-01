Karen Menzel, PA-C is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Karen Menzel is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Karen Menzel, PA-C
Overview
Karen Menzel, PA-C is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Salem, VA.
Karen Menzel works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
LewisGale Physicians Neurosurgery - Salem1842 Braeburn County Road, Salem, VA 24153 Directions (540) 203-2686
Hospital Affiliations
- Lewisgale Medical Center
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Karen Menzel?
About Karen Menzel, PA-C
- Neurosurgery
- English
- 1942891619
Frequently Asked Questions
Karen Menzel has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Karen Menzel works at
Karen Menzel has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Karen Menzel.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Karen Menzel, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Karen Menzel appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.