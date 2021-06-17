See All Nurse Practitioners - Pediatrics in New York, NY
Karen McKearney, CPNP

Pediatric Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
5 (2)
Accepting new patients
Overview

Karen McKearney, CPNP is a Pediatric Nurse Practitioner in New York, NY. 

Karen McKearney works at CUMC Presbyterian Hospital and Vanderbilt Clinic in New York, NY. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Presbyterian Hospital
    622 W 168th St, New York, NY 10032 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (646) 426-3876

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Irving Medical Center

Ratings & Reviews
Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

5.0
Average provider rating
Based on 2 ratings
Patient Ratings (2)
5 Star
(2)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(0)
Jun 17, 2021
Karen is an amazing doctor who takes her time to listen and make sure everything is okay . I have never met such an amazing doctor as Karen , she is very caring , never judges . she makes sure that you listens to all your concerns . first time meeting her she took her time with my daughter and listen to all my concerns . a week later my daughter was diagnose with so much things that you couldn't even imagine . mean while every other time no one took their time out to listen to me and she did . anytime i call and have a question she calls right back and always make sure she gets me a answer to all my questions . Hands down best doctor
Christina — Jun 17, 2021
Read more reviews on Healthgrades
Photo: Karen McKearney, CPNP
About Karen McKearney, CPNP

Specialties
  • Pediatric Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
Specialties
Languages Spoken
  • English
Languages Spoken
NPI Number
  • 1699895029
NPI Number
A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

