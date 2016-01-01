Dr. McClintock accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Karen McClintock, PHD
Overview
Dr. Karen McClintock, PHD is a Psychologist in Orchard Park, NY.
Dr. McClintock works at
Locations
Lee Chiropractic3959 N Buffalo St, Orchard Park, NY 14127 Directions (716) 667-6331
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
About Dr. Karen McClintock, PHD
- Psychology
- English
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. McClintock has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. McClintock has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. McClintock.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. McClintock, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. McClintock appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.