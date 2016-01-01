Dr. Karen Malm, PHD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Malm is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Overview
Dr. Karen Malm, PHD is a Psychologist in Orem, UT.
Dr. Malm works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Orem Office359 E 1200 S, Orem, UT 84058 Directions (801) 266-2485
-
2
Main Office5689 S Redwood Rd Unit 27, Taylorsville, UT 84123 Directions (801) 266-2485
-
3
Heber Office150 N Main St, Heber City, UT 84032 Directions (801) 266-2485
-
4
Arrowhead Stables897 S Angel St, Layton, UT 84041 Directions (801) 266-2485
-
5
Park City1910 Prospector Ave, Park City, UT 84060 Directions (801) 266-2485
- 6 1411 N State St, Orem, UT 84057 Directions (801) 266-2485
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- AARP
- Aetna
- Altius Health Plans
- Ameriben
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CHAMPVA
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Deseret Mutual (DMBA)
- HealthPartners
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Molina Healthcare
- MultiPlan
- Regence Blue Cross Blue Shield of Utah
- SelectHealth
- UnitedHealthCare
- Wausau Benefits
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
About Dr. Karen Malm, PHD
- Psychology
- English
- 1235108812
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Malm accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Malm has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Malm works at
Dr. Malm has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Malm.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Malm, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Malm appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.