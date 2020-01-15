Dr. Karen Lazar, PHD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Lazar is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Karen Lazar, PHD
Overview
Dr. Karen Lazar, PHD is a Clinical Psychologist in Livingston, NJ.
Dr. Lazar works at
Locations
1
Lifebalance Counseling and Art Therapy LLC301 S Livingston Ave Ste 205, Livingston, NJ 07039 Directions (973) 746-9433
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr lazar is amazing! She listens and understands her patients and what they need. I feel lucky to have found her.
About Dr. Karen Lazar, PHD
- Clinical Psychology
- English
- 1568583144
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Lazar has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Lazar accepts Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Lazar has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Lazar works at
9 patients have reviewed Dr. Lazar. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lazar.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Lazar, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Lazar appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.