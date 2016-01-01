See All Psychologists in Sacramento, CA
Karen Lawler, LMFT

Behavioral Medicine
0 (0)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview

Karen Lawler, LMFT is a Behavioral Medicine Specialist in Sacramento, CA. 

Karen Lawler works at Dignity Health Mercy Medical Group in Sacramento, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Dignity Health Mercy Medical Group
    8120 Timberlake Way Ste 107, Sacramento, CA 95823 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (916) 681-6101
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Anxiety
Chronic Pain
Depression
Anxiety
Chronic Pain
Depression

Anxiety Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anxiety
Chronic Pain Chevron Icon
Depression Chevron Icon
Depressive Disorders Chevron Icon
Mood Disorders Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem Blue Cross
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • Blue Shield of California
    • ChoiceCare Network
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Health Net
    • HealthSmart - Interplan Health Group
    • MultiPlan
    • Networks By Design
    • Pacific Foundation for Medical Care
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • Western Health Advantage

    About Karen Lawler, LMFT

    • Behavioral Medicine
    • English
    • 1205942778
    Education & Certifications

    • Cornell University
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Karen Lawler, LMFT is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Karen Lawler is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Karen Lawler has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Karen Lawler works at Dignity Health Mercy Medical Group in Sacramento, CA. View the full address on Karen Lawler’s profile.

    Karen Lawler has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Karen Lawler.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Karen Lawler, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Karen Lawler appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

