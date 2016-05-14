Karen Larkey has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Karen Larkey, PSY
Overview
Karen Larkey, PSY is a Clinical Psychologist in Lake Mary, FL.
Karen Larkey works at
Locations
Karen Larkey Psy D PA2500 W Lake Mary Blvd Ste 218, Lake Mary, FL 32746 Directions (407) 265-1900
- Aetna
- Cigna
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Larkey is an excellent Psychologist. She will meet you you where you are at no matter what stage in life. She will challenge you and make you think to help aid you in having a better understanding of your mental illness.
About Karen Larkey, PSY
- Clinical Psychology
- English
- 1548291339
Frequently Asked Questions
Karen Larkey accepts Aetna, Cigna and Humana, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Karen Larkey has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
6 patients have reviewed Karen Larkey. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Karen Larkey.
