Overview

Dr. Karen Landsman, PHD is a Psychologist in Millburn, NJ. 

Dr. Landsman works at Karen J. Landsman, PhD in Millburn, NJ. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Millburn Chiropractic Arts
    68 Essex St, Millburn, NJ 07041 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (973) 895-2442

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Anxiety
Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT)
Generalized Anxiety Disorder
Anxiety
Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT)
Generalized Anxiety Disorder

Treatment frequency



Anxiety Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Anxiety
Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT) Chevron Icon
Generalized Anxiety Disorder Chevron Icon
Obsessive-Compulsive Disorder (OCD) Chevron Icon
Phobia Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Phobia
Social Phobia Chevron Icon
Trichotillomania Chevron Icon

Ratings & Reviews
4.0
Average provider rating
Based on 12 ratings
Patient Ratings (12)
5 Star
(9)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(3)
Sep 24, 2020
Dr Karen Landsman is a tremendously gifted, brilliant therapist and we are forever grateful to her for guiding and supporting us in managing our daughter's mental illness. This invaluable work was challenging and, ultimately, hugely rewarding. Dr Landsman supported us every step of the way and didn't waste a moment of treatment time, always keeping things moving. She quickly earned our complete trust. We learned practical ways of managing a very difficult and depleting time as Dr. Landsman helped us develop the parenting skills required to best serve our daughter's (and our) needs. Recently our daughter graduated from college and thanked us for all we have done to support her. Couldn't be happier with the treatment received- you just have to hang in there and keep it up.
— Sep 24, 2020
Photo: Dr. Karen Landsman, PHD
About Dr. Karen Landsman, PHD

Specialties
  • Psychology
Languages Spoken
  • English
NPI Number
  • 1508970559
A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Karen Landsman, PHD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Landsman is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Dr. Landsman has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

Dr. Landsman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Landsman works at Karen J. Landsman, PhD in Millburn, NJ. View the full address on Dr. Landsman’s profile.

12 patients have reviewed Dr. Landsman. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Landsman.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Landsman, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Landsman appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

