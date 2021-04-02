Dr. Karen Kudlac, PHD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kudlac is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Karen Kudlac, PHD
Overview
Dr. Karen Kudlac, PHD is a Counselor in Denton, TX.
Dr. Kudlac works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
North Texas Psychiatry and Psychotherapy914 N Locust St, Denton, TX 76201 Directions (940) 387-6250
View All Accepted Carriers
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Kudlac?
She is very informative. SHe wants you to understand your diagnosis. She is good at talking through each issue. Many items are more clear to me now.
About Dr. Karen Kudlac, PHD
- Counseling
- English
- 1134335730
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Kudlac has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Kudlac accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Kudlac has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Kudlac works at
10 patients have reviewed Dr. Kudlac. The overall rating for this provider is 2.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kudlac.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kudlac, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kudlac appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.