Karen Kowalczyk, APN

Family Medicine (Nurse Practitioner)
4.5 (22)
Accepting new patients
Overview

Karen Kowalczyk, APN is a Family Medicine Nurse Practitioner in Addison, IL. 

Karen Kowalczyk works at Edward-Elmhurst Medical Group in Addison, IL. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Edward-Elmhurst Medical Group
    303 W Lake St Fl 2, Addison, IL 60101 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (331) 221-9001

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Elmhurst Hospital - Main Campus

Ratings & Reviews
Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

4.6
Average provider rating
Based on 22 ratings
Patient Ratings (22)
5 Star
(19)
4 Star
(1)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(2)
Dec 17, 2022
Doctor definitely loves what see does & you can tell by how she interacts with the kids.
— Dec 17, 2022
Photo: Karen Kowalczyk, APN
About Karen Kowalczyk, APN

Specialties
  • Family Medicine (Nurse Practitioner)
Languages Spoken
  • English
NPI Number
  • 1316189343
A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

Frequently Asked Questions

Karen Kowalczyk, APN is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Karen Kowalczyk is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Karen Kowalczyk has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

Karen Kowalczyk has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Karen Kowalczyk works at Edward-Elmhurst Medical Group in Addison, IL. View the full address on Karen Kowalczyk’s profile.

22 patients have reviewed Karen Kowalczyk. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Karen Kowalczyk.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Karen Kowalczyk, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Karen Kowalczyk appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

