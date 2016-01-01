Karen Koermer, PT is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Karen Koermer is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Karen Koermer, PT
Overview
Karen Koermer, PT is a Physical Therapist in Bel Air, MD.
Karen Koermer works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Upper Chesapeake Center for Sports Medicine and Rehabilitation615 W Macphail Rd Ste 210, Bel Air, MD 21014 Directions (443) 643-3980
Hospital Affiliations
- UM Upper Chesapeake Health
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Karen Koermer?
About Karen Koermer, PT
- Physical Therapy
- English
- 1538243662
Frequently Asked Questions
Karen Koermer has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Karen Koermer works at
Karen Koermer has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Karen Koermer.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Karen Koermer, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Karen Koermer appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.