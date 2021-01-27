See All Physicians Assistants in Indianapolis, IN
Karen Klutzke, PA-C Icon-share Share Profile

Karen Klutzke, PA-C

Physician Assistant (PA)
5 (1)
Call for new patient details
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Overview

Karen Klutzke, PA-C is a Physician Assistant in Indianapolis, IN. 

Karen Klutzke works at I U Health Sleep Medicine in Indianapolis, IN. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Find providers based on your care needs

User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.

Locations

  1. 1
    Iu Health Physicians Sleep Medicine
    714 N Senate Ave Ste 120, Indianapolis, IN 46202 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (317) 963-0555
    Monday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Sagamore Health Network

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 1 ratings
    Patient Ratings (1)
    5 Star
    (1)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Karen Klutzke?

    Jan 27, 2021
    Easy to work with, has great bedside manner and really knows and CARES for her patients
    — Jan 27, 2021
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Karen Klutzke, PA-C
    How would you rate your experience with Karen Klutzke, PA-C?
    • Likelihood of recommending Karen Klutzke to family and friends

    Karen Klutzke's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Karen Klutzke

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Karen Klutzke, PA-C.

    About Karen Klutzke, PA-C

    Specialties
    • Physician Assistant (PA)
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1487012134
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Karen Klutzke has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Karen Klutzke works at I U Health Sleep Medicine in Indianapolis, IN. View the full address on Karen Klutzke’s profile.

    Karen Klutzke has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Karen Klutzke.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Karen Klutzke, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Karen Klutzke appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Karen Klutzke, PA-C?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.