Karen Karalunas-Fisher, NP
Offers telehealth
Overview
Karen Karalunas-Fisher, NP is a Vascular Surgery Specialist in Cape Girardeau, MO.
Karen Karalunas-Fisher works at
Locations
Cape Cardiology Group211 Saint Francis Dr Ste 15, Cape Girardeau, MO 63703 DirectionsMonday8:00am - 4:30pmTuesday8:00am - 4:30pmWednesday8:00am - 4:30pmThursday8:00am - 4:30pmFriday8:00am - 4:30pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- Saint Francis Medical Center
Ratings & Reviews
Patient Review:
She is very informative. And very friendly. She is very good at explaining your condition in a manner that is understandable.
About Karen Karalunas-Fisher, NP
- Vascular Surgery
- English
- 1043249873
