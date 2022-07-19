Karen Jorge has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Karen Jorge
Offers telehealth
Overview
Karen Jorge is a Physician Assistant in Orlando, FL.
Karen Jorge works at
Locations
-
1
Compass Counseling Services1400 N Semoran Blvd Ste E, Orlando, FL 32807 Directions (407) 823-8421
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Cigna
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Karen Jorge?
Muy buena
About Karen Jorge
- Physician Assistant (PA)
- English
- 1558879114
Frequently Asked Questions
Karen Jorge accepts Aetna and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Karen Jorge has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Karen Jorge works at
2 patients have reviewed Karen Jorge. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Karen Jorge.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Karen Jorge, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Karen Jorge appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.