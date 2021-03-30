Dr. Karen Jordan, PHD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Jordan is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Karen Jordan, PHD
Overview
Dr. Karen Jordan, PHD is a Clinical Psychologist in Overland Park, KS.
Dr. Jordan works at
Locations
-
1
Jordan Psychological Assessment Center6720 W 121st St Ste 101, Overland Park, KS 66209 Directions (913) 647-7990Monday9:00am - 4:30pmTuesday9:00am - 4:30pmWednesday9:00am - 4:30pmThursday9:00am - 4:30pmFriday9:00am - 4:30pm
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
Ratings & Reviews
My daughter was diagnosed with anxiety and depression. Dr. Jordan was very compassionate. She treated my daughter like an adult, which was very important to an almost 16 year old! She also kept mom and dad in the loop. Her staff is very welcoming. The report we got was so detailed.
About Dr. Karen Jordan, PHD
- Clinical Psychology
- English
- 1861674962
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Jordan has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Jordan accepts Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Jordan has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
13 patients have reviewed Dr. Jordan. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Jordan.
