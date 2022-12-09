Karen Hyams, RD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Karen Hyams is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Karen Hyams, RD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Karen Hyams, RD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in New York, NY.
Karen Hyams works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Weill Cornell Medicine1305 York Ave, New York, NY 10021 DirectionsThursday8:30am - 6:30pmFriday8:00am - 6:00pm
-
2
Division of Endocrinology156 William St Fl 6, New York, NY 10038 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
- NewYork-Presbyterian/Weill Cornell Medical Center
- NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Irving Medical Center
View All Accepted Carriers
- Amerihealth
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Karen Hyams?
Went smoothly. Rec'd a telephone call from someone providing me with technical support to prepare for my meeting. Ms. Hymans was punctual and patient with me as a worked out a kink in using Zoom. It was an hour well spent. Extremely knowledgeable, asked the right questions and provided practical solutions, given my responses to the questions. She is not at all robotic. I will attempt to use the information she provided, to get the outcomes that I seek. Very down-to-earth. Looking forward to continue working with her to achieve my nutrition goals
About Karen Hyams, RD
- Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
- English
- 1154582393
Frequently Asked Questions
Karen Hyams has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Karen Hyams accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Karen Hyams has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Karen Hyams works at
8 patients have reviewed Karen Hyams. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Karen Hyams.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Karen Hyams, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Karen Hyams appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.