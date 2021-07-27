See All Nurse Practitioners in Westerville, OH
Karen Hughes, FNP-C

Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
3 (2)
Karen Hughes, FNP-C is a Nurse Practitioner in Westerville, OH. 

Karen Hughes works at Immediate Health Associates in Westerville, OH.

    Immediate Health Associates
    575 Copeland Mill Rd Ste 1D, Westerville, OH 43081
    Aetna
    Humana
    MultiPlan

    She is very thorough. Knowledgeable and caring. Staff was extremely helpful and nice. No long wait. Took the time with me had me in for testing same day. Followed up very quickly. I'm rating her high but I'd honestly rather keep her to myself. ;).
    Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
    English
    1942793039
    Karen Hughes has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Karen Hughes has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.

    Karen Hughes works at Immediate Health Associates in Westerville, OH.

    2 patients have reviewed Karen Hughes. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Karen Hughes, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Karen Hughes appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

