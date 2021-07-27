Karen Hughes has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Karen Hughes, FNP-C
Offers telehealth
Overview
Karen Hughes, FNP-C is a Nurse Practitioner in Westerville, OH.
Karen Hughes works at
Locations
-
1
Immediate Health Associates575 Copeland Mill Rd Ste 1D, Westerville, OH 43081 Directions (614) 270-4591
- Aetna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
She is very thorough. Knowledgeable and caring. Staff was extremely helpful and nice. No long wait. Took the time with me had me in for testing same day. Followed up very quickly. I’m rating her high but I’d honestly rather keep her to myself. ;).
About Karen Hughes, FNP-C
- Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
- English
- 1942793039
Frequently Asked Questions
2 patients have reviewed Karen Hughes. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Karen Hughes.
