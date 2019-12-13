See All Nurse Practitioners in San Luis Obispo, CA
Overview

Karen Holdrege, MSN is a Nurse Practitioner in San Luis Obispo, CA. 

Karen Holdrege works at Ke-Ping Tsao, MD in San Luis Obispo, CA. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Central Coast Behavioral Health, Inc
    1035 Peach St Ste 201, San Luis Obispo, CA 93401 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (805) 540-0279
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Dec 13, 2019
    Honestly one of the most helpful doctors I have ever been with takes the time to listen to you is actually compassion and not there for a pay check Really takes the time to understand how she can help you I will never see another provider again 5 out of 5 stars
    Daniel — Dec 13, 2019
    About Karen Holdrege, MSN

    Specialties
    • Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1255753307
