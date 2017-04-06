Karen Healy has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Karen Healy, NP
Karen Healy, NP is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Morristown, NJ.
Matthew D Immatteo MD111 Madison Ave Ste 311, Morristown, NJ 07960 Directions (973) 971-9950
I've been a patient of Karen's for the last 9 years, right before my son was born, and even though their office is located a little far from my home I wouldn't change her for nothing in the world! She is very knowledgeable, responsible, real, authentic and very compassionate, qualities that are now very hard to find in the medical field.
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- English
- 1588659346
4 patients have reviewed Karen Healy. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Karen Healy.
