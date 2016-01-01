Dr. Haswell has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Karen Haswell, PHD
Overview
Dr. Karen Haswell, PHD is a Clinical Psychologist in Louisville, KY.
Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Locations
- 1 7508 New La Grange Rd Ste 5, Louisville, KY 40222 Directions (502) 426-2820
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Karen Haswell, PHD
- Clinical Psychology
- English
- 1013134535
Frequently Asked Questions
