Karen Hassell, PMHNP-BC
Overview
Karen Hassell, PMHNP-BC is a Nurse Practitioner in Flint, MI.
Locations
- 1 4250 N Saginaw St, Flint, MI 48505 Directions (810) 785-4034
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- Priority Health
Ratings & Reviews
Karen is very thorough and pleasant. I see most of these bad references are about the receptionist so I had to give my feedback. In my experience everyone in the office have been very nice and helpful.
About Karen Hassell, PMHNP-BC
- Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
- English
- 1396162343
Frequently Asked Questions
Karen Hassell accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Karen Hassell has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
6 patients have reviewed Karen Hassell. The overall rating for this provider is 2.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Karen Hassell.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Karen Hassell, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Karen Hassell appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.