Overview

Dr. Karen Handley, PHD is a Psychologist in Mission Viejo, CA. They specialize in Psychology, has 28 years of experience. They graduated from United States International University.



Dr. Handley works at Dr. Karen Handley in Mission Viejo, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.