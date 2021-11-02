Dr. Karen Handley, PHD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Handley is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Karen Handley, PHD
Overview
Dr. Karen Handley, PHD is a Psychologist in Mission Viejo, CA. They specialize in Psychology, has 28 years of experience. They graduated from United States International University.
Dr. Handley works at
Locations
Dr. Karen Handley
26441 Crown Valley Pkwy Ste 101, Mission Viejo, CA 92691
Directions
(949) 460-9528
Monday9:00am - 8:00pm
Wednesday9:00am - 8:00pm
Thursday9:00am - 5:00pm
Friday9:00am - 5:00pm
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- Cigna
- Tricare
Ratings & Reviews
We highly recommend Dr Handley we went to Dr Handley for marital therapy, we were on verge of divorce but after seeing Dr Handley for marital therapy we were able to save our marriage. We really recommend her.
About Dr. Karen Handley, PHD
- Psychology
- 28 years of experience
- English
- 1881845097
Education & Certifications
- United States International University
- Calif State U
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Handley has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Handley accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Handley has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
13 patients have reviewed Dr. Handley. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Handley.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Handley, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Handley appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.