Psychology
4 (13)
Accepting new patients
28 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Karen Handley, PHD is a Psychologist in Mission Viejo, CA. They specialize in Psychology, has 28 years of experience. They graduated from United States International University.

Dr. Handley works at Dr. Karen Handley in Mission Viejo, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Dr. Karen Handley
    26441 Crown Valley Pkwy Ste 101, Mission Viejo, CA 92691 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (949) 460-9528
    Monday
    9:00am - 8:00pm
    Wednesday
    9:00am - 8:00pm
    Thursday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    9:00am - 5:00pm

Experience & Treatment Frequency

ADHD and-or ADD
Adjustment Disorder
Adolescent Counseling
Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
ADHD and-or ADD Chevron Icon
Adjustment Disorder Chevron Icon
Adolescent Counseling Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
Anxiety Attack Chevron Icon
Attention Deficit Disorder (ADD) Chevron Icon
Behavior Modification Chevron Icon
Behavioral Disorders Chevron Icon
Bipolar Disorder Chevron Icon
Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT) Chevron Icon
Couples Therapy Chevron Icon
Depression Chevron Icon
Depressive Disorders Chevron Icon
Depressive Episode Chevron Icon
Family Psychotherapy Chevron Icon
Grief Chevron Icon
Grief Therapy Chevron Icon
Group Psychotherapy Chevron Icon
Marital Counseling Chevron Icon
Marital Therapy Chevron Icon
Panic Attack Chevron Icon
Pediatric Behavior Disorders Chevron Icon
Pediatric Counseling Chevron Icon
Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD) Chevron Icon
Psychological Testing Chevron Icon
Psychotherapy Services Chevron Icon
Relationship Issues Chevron Icon
Separation Anxiety Chevron Icon
Stress Chevron Icon
Stress Management Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • Blue Shield of California
    • Cigna
    • Tricare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 13 ratings
    Patient Ratings (13)
    5 Star
    (9)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (4)
    Nov 02, 2021
    We highly recommend Dr Handley we went to Dr Handley for marital therapy, we were on verge of divorce but after seeing Dr Handley for marital therapy we were able to save our marriage. We really recommend her.
    We highly recommend Dr Handley For marital therapy — Nov 02, 2021
    About Dr. Karen Handley, PHD

    Specialties
    • Psychology
    Years of Experience
    • 28 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1881845097
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • United States International University
    Undergraduate School
    • Calif State U
