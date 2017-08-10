Dr. Guenthner has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Karen Guenthner, DC
Overview
Dr. Karen Guenthner, DC is a Chiropractor in Cincinnati, OH.
Dr. Guenthner works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Karen M. Guenthner D.c.3257 W GALBRAITH RD, Cincinnati, OH 45239 Directions (513) 661-3855
View All Accepted Carriers
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Guenthner?
Very good at letting you know diagnosis and treatment plan.
About Dr. Karen Guenthner, DC
- Chiropractic
- English
- 1306922075
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Guenthner accepts Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Guenthner has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Guenthner works at
6 patients have reviewed Dr. Guenthner. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Guenthner.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Guenthner, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Guenthner appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.