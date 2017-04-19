Karen Glick, ED.S is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Karen Glick is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Karen Glick, ED.S
Karen Glick, ED.S is a Marriage & Family Therapist in Riverdale, NJ.
Karen Glick, EdS, PsyA82 Newark Pompton Tpke, Riverdale, NJ 07457 Directions (973) 615-0947
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
- QualCare
I truly cannot imagine where I would be if I never started seeing her. She has taught me so many things without even knowing about life, about myself, and about the advantages of expression. Seeing her has helped me express and understand who I am and where my depression rooted from. She has professionally comforted me and helped me to get a grasp on my emotions inside and outside of her office. I would highly recommend Karen Glick to any person who asked.
- Marriage & Family Therapy
- English
- Fairleigh Dickinson University
