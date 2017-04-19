See All Family And Marriage Counselors in Riverdale, NJ
Karen Glick, ED.S

Marriage & Family Therapy

Accepting new patients
Overview

Karen Glick, ED.S is a Marriage & Family Therapist in Riverdale, NJ. 

Karen Glick works at Nicole Bettis EDS, LMFT in Riverdale, NJ. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Karen Glick, EdS, PsyA
    82 Newark Pompton Tpke, Riverdale, NJ 07457 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (973) 615-0947

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Addiction
ADHD and-or ADD
Adjustment Disorder
Addiction
ADHD and-or ADD
Addiction Chevron Icon
ADHD and-or ADD Chevron Icon
Adjustment Disorder Chevron Icon
Adolescent Depression Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
Bipolar Disorder Chevron Icon
Counseling Services Chevron Icon
Couples Therapy Chevron Icon
Depression Chevron Icon
Depressive Disorders Chevron Icon
Depressive Episode Chevron Icon
Family Counseling Chevron Icon
Family Psychotherapy Chevron Icon
Grief Chevron Icon
Individual Therapy Chevron Icon
Marital and Family Psychotherapy Chevron Icon
Marital Counseling Chevron Icon
Marital Therapy Chevron Icon
Marriage Break-Up Chevron Icon
Panic Attack Chevron Icon
Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD) Chevron Icon
Relationship Issues Chevron Icon
Separation Anxiety Chevron Icon
Stress Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Amerihealth
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
    • QualCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    
    About Karen Glick, ED.S

    Specialties
    • Marriage & Family Therapy
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1831118173
    Education & Certifications

    Undergraduate School
    • Fairleigh Dickinson University
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Karen Glick, ED.S is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Karen Glick is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Karen Glick has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Karen Glick accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

    Karen Glick has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Karen Glick works at Nicole Bettis EDS, LMFT in Riverdale, NJ. View the full address on Karen Glick’s profile.

    11 patients have reviewed Karen Glick. The overall rating for this provider is 2.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Karen Glick.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Karen Glick, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Karen Glick appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

