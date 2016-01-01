Karen Glick is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Karen Glick is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Karen Glick
Overview
Karen Glick is a Psychologist in Drexel Hill, PA.
Karen Glick works at
Locations
-
1
Psych Choices of the Delaware Valley5060 State Rd, Drexel Hill, PA 19026 Directions (610) 626-8085
-
2
Harmony Mental Health Services2400 Chestnut St, Philadelphia, PA 19103 Directions (215) 568-5900
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital Blue Cross
- Cigna
- Highmark Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Independence Blue Cross
- Keystone Health Plan East
- Medicare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Karen Glick?
About Karen Glick
- Psychology
- English, French
- 1821273061
Education & Certifications
- Perelman School of Medicine University of Pennsylvania
Frequently Asked Questions
Karen Glick has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Karen Glick accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Karen Glick has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Karen Glick works at
Karen Glick speaks French.
Karen Glick has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Karen Glick.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Karen Glick, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Karen Glick appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.