Karen Giordano-Brenghause, LMFT
Overview
Karen Giordano-Brenghause, LMFT is a Marriage & Family Therapist in Sacramento, CA.
Locations
- 1 7001A East Pkwy Ste 300, Sacramento, CA 95823 Directions (916) 875-5220
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Cigna
- Kaiser Permanente
Ratings & Reviews
About Karen Giordano-Brenghause, LMFT
- Marriage & Family Therapy
- English
- 1851301295
Frequently Asked Questions
