Dr. Karen Gingerich, PHD
Dr. Karen Gingerich, PHD is a Psychologist in Overland Park, KS.
Dr. Gingerich works at
Responsive Centers for Psychology and Learning7501 College Blvd Ste 250, Overland Park, KS 66210 Directions (913) 451-8550
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
She was very receptive to my needs. I have seen her off and ok for over 7 years.
- Psychology
- English
- 1275639445
