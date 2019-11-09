See All Psychologists in Middletown, RI
Dr. Karen Gieseke, PHD is a Psychologist in Middletown, RI. They specialize in Psychology, has 30 years of experience. They graduated from The Ohio State University.

Dr. Gieseke works at Karen gieseke ph.d. and associates in Middletown, RI with other offices in Bristol, RI. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Louisiana as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Karen Gieseke Phd & Associates Inc. Comprehensive Psychological Service
    42 Valley Rd Ste 3C, Middletown, RI 02842 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (401) 842-0009
  2. 2
    Karen gieseke ph.d. and associates
    18 Gooding Ave Ste 3C, Bristol, RI 02809 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (401) 842-0009

ADHD and-or ADD
Autism
Childhood Depression
ADHD and-or ADD
Autism
Childhood Depression

ADHD and-or ADD Chevron Icon
Autism Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Autism
Childhood Depression Chevron Icon
Counseling Services Chevron Icon
Depressive Disorders Chevron Icon
Generalized Anxiety Disorder Chevron Icon
Mood Disorders Chevron Icon
Neuropsychological Testing Chevron Icon
Oppositional Defiant Disorder Chevron Icon
Psychological Evaluations Prior to Bariatric Surgery Chevron Icon
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Louisiana
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Massachusetts
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • Tricare
    • Tufts Health Plan
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Karen Gieseke, PHD
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Karen Gieseke, PHD?
    • Psychology
    • 30 years of experience
    • English, Spanish
    • 1255466314
    Medical Education
    • The Ohio State University
    Undergraduate School
    • Carroll University
    Dr. Karen Gieseke, PHD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Gieseke is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Gieseke has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Gieseke has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    6 patients have reviewed Dr. Gieseke. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Gieseke.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Gieseke, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Gieseke appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

