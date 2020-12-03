See All Psychologists in La Jolla, CA
Dr. Karen Fox, PHD

Psychology
4 (8)
Accepting new patients
Dr. Karen Fox, PHD is a Psychologist in La Jolla, CA. 

Dr. Fox works at Karen Vance Fox, Ph.D. in La Jolla, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross as well as other major insurance plans.

    Karen Vance Fox, Ph.D.
    Karen Vance Fox, Ph.D.
4180 La Jolla Village Dr Ste 250, La Jolla, CA 92037
(619) 595-3892

Adjustment Disorder Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT) Chevron Icon
Couples Therapy Chevron Icon
Crisis Intervention Chevron Icon
Depressive Disorders Chevron Icon
Grief Chevron Icon
Individual Therapy Chevron Icon
Marital Therapy Chevron Icon
Relationship Issues Chevron Icon
Relaxation Therapy Chevron Icon
Stress Chevron Icon
Stress Management Chevron Icon
    Aetna
    Anthem
    Anthem Blue Cross
    Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    Blue Cross Blue Shield
    Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    Blue Shield of California
    Cigna
    Health Net
    UnitedHealthCare

    3.9
    Average provider rating
    Based on 8 ratings
    Patient Ratings (8)
    5 Star
    (5)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Dec 03, 2020
    DR. Fox was caring knowledgeable and helpful. I would recommend her to anyone serious about making a change in your life or helping with making sense of the crazy world we live in.
    John Hart — Dec 03, 2020
    About Dr. Karen Fox, PHD

    Psychology
    English
    1992802540
    Ohio State University
    Dr. Karen Fox, PHD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Fox is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Fox has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Fox has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    8 patients have reviewed Dr. Fox. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Fox.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Fox, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Fox appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

