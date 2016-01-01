Karen Finklea accepts Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Karen Finklea, PA-C
Overview
Karen Finklea, PA-C is a Physician Assistant in Rochester, NY.
Karen Finklea works at
Locations
Anthony L. Jordan Health Center82 Holland St, Rochester, NY 14605 Directions (585) 423-5800
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
About Karen Finklea, PA-C
- Physician Assistant (PA)
- English
- 1891260683
Karen Finklea works at
