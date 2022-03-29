Dr. Karen Estill, PHD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Estill is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Karen Estill, PHD
Overview
Dr. Karen Estill, PHD is a Neuropsychologist in Tavares, FL.
Dr. Estill works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Neuropsychology & Counseling Services PA101 E Maud St, Tavares, FL 32778 Directions (352) 253-9348
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Estill?
Dr. Estill has a calm and orderly office. She has a soothing way about her and put me in my comfort zone right away by moderating her voice beautifully to accommodate my hearing loss. When a person has hearing loss it can certainly add to cognitive difficulty.
About Dr. Karen Estill, PHD
- Neuropsychology
- English
- 1043249998
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Estill has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Estill accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Estill has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Estill works at
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Estill. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Estill.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Estill, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Estill appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.