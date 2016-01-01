Karen Ellis accepts Aetna and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Karen Ellis, FNP-C
Overview
Karen Ellis, FNP-C is a Nurse Practitioner in Lynchburg, VA.
Karen Ellis works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Centra Medical Group - Nationwide125 Nationwide Dr, Lynchburg, VA 24502 Directions (434) 200-3908Monday7:30am - 5:30pmTuesday7:30am - 5:30pmWednesday7:30am - 5:30pmThursday7:30am - 5:30pmFriday7:30am - 5:30pm
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Cigna
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Karen Ellis?
About Karen Ellis, FNP-C
- Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
- English
- 1437601499
Frequently Asked Questions
Karen Ellis has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Karen Ellis works at
2 patients have reviewed Karen Ellis. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Karen Ellis.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Karen Ellis, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Karen Ellis appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.