Dr. Karen Eisenmenger, PHD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Karen Eisenmenger, PHD is a Clinical Psychologist in Louisville, KY.
Dr. Eisenmenger works at
Dr. Karen Melisa Eisenmenger, Phd1169 Eastern Pkwy Ste 3443, Louisville, KY 40217 Directions (502) 456-5089
- Aetna
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
Very caring and compassionate. Listens and responds to concerns and questions. Willing to work around busy schedules.
- Clinical Psychology
- English
- 1316372428
Dr. Eisenmenger has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Eisenmenger accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Eisenmenger has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Eisenmenger. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Eisenmenger.
