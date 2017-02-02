See All Nurse Practitioners in Louisville, KY
Karen Eastridge, CDE Icon-share Share Profile

Karen Eastridge, CDE

Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
5 (1)
Call for new patient details
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Overview

Karen Eastridge, CDE is a Nurse Practitioner in Louisville, KY. 

Karen Eastridge works at Cardiovascular Associates of Southern Indiana in Louisville, KY. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Advertisement
Compare with other Nurse Practitioners
Compare with other nearby providers
Liudmila Rodriguez Mena, NP
Liudmila Rodriguez Mena, NP
0 (0)
View Profile
Deidra Sanders, APRN
Deidra Sanders, APRN
10 (3)
View Profile
Jennifer Blackburn, APRN
Jennifer Blackburn, APRN
2 (1)
View Profile

Locations

  1. 1
    Baptist Health Medical Group Cardiology
    4003 Kresge Way Ste 400, Louisville, KY 40207 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (502) 895-4263
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Humana
    • Sagamore Health Network

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 1 ratings
    Patient Ratings (1)
    5 Star
    (1)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Karen Eastridge?

    Feb 02, 2017
    no drama Karen is to the point and like a trusted family friend* Follow herected advise and you are one your way to better health.
    Strongsville, OH — Feb 02, 2017
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Karen Eastridge, CDE
    How would you rate your experience with Karen Eastridge, CDE?
    • Likelihood of recommending Karen Eastridge to family and friends

    Karen Eastridge's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Karen Eastridge

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Karen Eastridge, CDE.

    About Karen Eastridge, CDE

    Specialties
    • Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1578588687
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Karen Eastridge has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Karen Eastridge has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Karen Eastridge works at Cardiovascular Associates of Southern Indiana in Louisville, KY. View the full address on Karen Eastridge’s profile.

    Karen Eastridge has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Karen Eastridge.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Karen Eastridge, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Karen Eastridge appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Karen Eastridge, CDE?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.