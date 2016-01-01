Karen Dixon accepts Aetna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Karen Dixon
Offers telehealth
Overview
Karen Dixon is a Nurse Practitioner in Athens, GA.
Karen Dixon works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Athens Associates in Family Practice LLC300 Hawthorne Ln, Athens, GA 30606 Directions (706) 353-7648
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Karen Dixon?
About Karen Dixon
- Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
- English
- 1427401298
Frequently Asked Questions
Karen Dixon has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Karen Dixon works at
Karen Dixon has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Karen Dixon.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Karen Dixon, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Karen Dixon appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.