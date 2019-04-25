Karen Day, FNP-C is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Karen Day is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Karen Day, FNP-C
Offers telehealth
Overview
Karen Day, FNP-C is a Psychiatric Nurse Practitioner in Raleigh, NC. They specialize in Psychiatric Nursing (Nurse Practitioner), has 8 years of experience. They graduated from Duke University.
Karen Day works at
Locations
Wake Psychiatry1500 Sunday Dr Ste 200, Raleigh, NC 27607 Directions (919) 322-2413
Carolina Partners Wellness Center1033 Dresser Ct, Raleigh, NC 27609 Directions (919) 792-3960
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MedCost
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Karen is excellent at her job. She is empathetic. She has the ability to be sensitive to and share in the feelings of her patients. She is open minded and does not hold any judgement. Karen also has great tenacity. She exemplifies determination and perseverance to make sure my issues are addressed and treat efficiently and effectively. This is a very important quality because she genuinely cares about her patients recovery and well being.
About Karen Day, FNP-C
- Psychiatric Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
- 8 years of experience
- English
- 1336593953
Education & Certifications
- Duke University
- Azusa Pacific University
Karen Day has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Karen Day accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans.
Karen Day has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.
Karen Day works at
9 patients have reviewed Karen Day. The overall rating for this provider is 2.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Karen Day.
