Karen Day, FNP-C

Psychiatric Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
3 (9)
Accepting new patients
8 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Karen Day, FNP-C is a Psychiatric Nurse Practitioner in Raleigh, NC. They specialize in Psychiatric Nursing (Nurse Practitioner), has 8 years of experience. They graduated from Duke University.

Karen Day works at Wake Psychiatry in Raleigh, NC. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Locations

  1. 1
    Wake Psychiatry
    1500 Sunday Dr Ste 200, Raleigh, NC 27607 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (919) 322-2413
  2. 2
    Carolina Partners Wellness Center
    1033 Dresser Ct, Raleigh, NC 27609 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (919) 792-3960

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

ADHD and-or ADD
Anxiety
Counseling for Gay and-or Lesbian Individuals
ADHD and-or ADD
Anxiety
Counseling for Gay and-or Lesbian Individuals

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
ADHD and-or ADD Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Anxiety
Counseling for Gay and-or Lesbian Individuals Chevron Icon
Depression Chevron Icon
Depressive Disorders Chevron Icon
Grief Therapy Chevron Icon
Medication Management Chevron Icon
Postpartum Depression Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Humana
    • MedCost
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    2.9
    Average provider rating
    Based on 9 ratings
    Patient Ratings (9)
    5 Star
    (4)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (4)
    Apr 25, 2019
    Karen is excellent at her job. She is empathetic. She has the ability to be sensitive to and share in the feelings of her patients. She is open minded and does not hold any judgement. Karen also has great tenacity. She exemplifies determination and perseverance to make sure my issues are addressed and treat efficiently and effectively. This is a very important quality because she genuinely cares about her patients recovery and well being.
    Photo: Karen Day, FNP-C
    About Karen Day, FNP-C

    Specialties
    • Psychiatric Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
    Years of Experience
    • 8 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1336593953
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • Duke University
    Undergraduate School
    • Azusa Pacific University
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Karen Day, FNP-C is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Karen Day is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Karen Day has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Karen Day has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    9 patients have reviewed Karen Day. The overall rating for this provider is 2.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Karen Day.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Karen Day, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Karen Day appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

