Karen Davenport, APN is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Karen Davenport is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Karen Davenport, APN
Offers telehealth
Overview
Karen Davenport, APN is an Acute Care Nurse Practitioner in Chattanooga, TN.
Karen Davenport works at
Locations
-
1
Drs. Heinsohn, Donowitz, Rybolt, Nguyen605 Glenwood Dr Ste 404, Chattanooga, TN 37404 DirectionsMonday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Karen Davenport?
I have been seeing Mrs.Davenport for two and a half years. She always shows that she cares and goes the extra mile to answer any of my healthcare needs.
About Karen Davenport, APN
- Acute Care Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
- English
- Female
- 1811260649
Education & Certifications
- University Of Tennessee Chattanooga
Hospital Affiliations
- CHI Memorial Hospital Chattanooga
Frequently Asked Questions
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Karen Davenport using Healthline FindCare.
Karen Davenport has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Karen Davenport works at
Karen Davenport has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Karen Davenport.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Karen Davenport, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Karen Davenport appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.