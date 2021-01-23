Karen Cullen, PMHNP is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Karen Cullen is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Karen Cullen, PMHNP
Overview
Karen Cullen, PMHNP is a Nurse Practitioner in Raleigh, NC.
Karen Cullen works at
Locations
-
1
Mindpath Health3610 Bush St, Raleigh, NC 27609 Directions (919) 876-3130Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Easy to talk to, compassionate, understands what you are trying to explain, and very knowledgeable.
About Karen Cullen, PMHNP
- Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
- English
- 1154963767
Education & Certifications
- University of Michigan
