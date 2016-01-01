See All Counselors in Bonney Lake, WA
Karen Craig, MA Icon-share Share Profile
Super Profile

Karen Craig, MA

Counseling
5 (3)
Accepting new patients
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Overview

Karen Craig, MA is a Counselor in Bonney Lake, WA. 

Karen Craig works at Bonney Lake Counseling, Bonney Lake, Washinton. in Bonney Lake, WA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Super Profile
5/5
Customize your search with filters that provide more Super Profile results near you
User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.
Customize Search

Locations

  1. 1
    Bonney Lake Counseling, Bonney Lake, Washinton.
    18209 State Route 410 E Ste 304, Bonney Lake, WA 98391 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (253) 826-7966

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Depressive Disorders
Depressive Disorders

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Depressive Disorders Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 3 ratings
    Patient Ratings (3)
    5 Star
    (3)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Karen Craig?

    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Karen Craig, MA
    How would you rate your experience with Karen Craig, MA?
    • Likelihood of recommending Karen Craig to family and friends

    Karen Craig's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Karen Craig

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Karen Craig, MA.

    About Karen Craig, MA

    Specialties
    • Counseling
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1962755884
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Karen Craig, MA is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Karen Craig is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Karen Craig has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Karen Craig has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Karen Craig works at Bonney Lake Counseling, Bonney Lake, Washinton. in Bonney Lake, WA. View the full address on Karen Craig’s profile.

    3 patients have reviewed Karen Craig. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Karen Craig.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Karen Craig, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Karen Craig appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Karen Craig, MA?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.