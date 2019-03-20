Dr. Karen Cotton, PSY.D is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Cotton is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Karen Cotton, PSY.D
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Karen Cotton, PSY.D is a Psychologist in Saint Louis, MO.
Dr. Cotton works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Clayton Behavioral9890 Clayton Rd Ste 100, Saint Louis, MO 63124 Directions (314) 222-5892
- 2 621 S New Ballas Rd # 398, Saint Louis, MO 63141 Directions (636) 667-3425
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- HealthLink
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Cotton?
Dr. Cotton is an exceptional therapist who treats PTSD whether it is from a single episode or lifelong due to abuse. She is intuitive and masterful. I got my life back. And, I recommended my friend to her and she, too, is amazed at how Karen understands trauma and its treatment.
About Dr. Karen Cotton, PSY.D
- Psychology
- English
- 1891834800
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Cotton has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Cotton accepts Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Cotton has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Cotton works at
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Cotton. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Cotton.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Cotton, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Cotton appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.