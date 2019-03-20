See All Psychologists in Saint Louis, MO
Overview

Dr. Karen Cotton, PSY.D is a Psychologist in Saint Louis, MO. 

Dr. Cotton works at Clayton Behavioral in Saint Louis, MO. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Clayton Behavioral
    9890 Clayton Rd Ste 100, Saint Louis, MO 63124 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (314) 222-5892
  2. 2
    621 S New Ballas Rd # 398, Saint Louis, MO 63141 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (636) 667-3425

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Anxiety
Bipolar Disorder
Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT)
Anxiety
Bipolar Disorder
Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT)

Anxiety Chevron Icon
Bipolar Disorder Chevron Icon
Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT) Chevron Icon
Counseling Services Chevron Icon
Depression Chevron Icon
Depressive Disorders Chevron Icon
Grief Chevron Icon
Grief Therapy Chevron Icon
Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD) Chevron Icon
Psychotherapy Services Chevron Icon
Relationship Issues Chevron Icon
Stress Chevron Icon
Stress Management Chevron Icon
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • HealthLink
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    Mar 20, 2019
    Dr. Cotton is an exceptional therapist who treats PTSD whether it is from a single episode or lifelong due to abuse. She is intuitive and masterful. I got my life back. And, I recommended my friend to her and she, too, is amazed at how Karen understands trauma and its treatment.
    About Dr. Karen Cotton, PSY.D

    • Psychology
    • English
    • 1891834800
