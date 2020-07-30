Dr. Cocco has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Karen Cocco, PHD
Overview
Dr. Karen Cocco, PHD is a Psychologist in Phillipsburg, NJ.
Dr. Cocco works at
Locations
Brakeley Park Center290 Red School Ln, Phillipsburg, NJ 08865 Directions (800) 370-3651
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Cocco is very intelligent, perceptive and a great guide to improved mental health. She is a good listener and is proactive in her suggestions. I had a PhD psychologist previously, and the difference is like night and day. I would recommend her to anyone who is seeking a psychologist.
About Dr. Karen Cocco, PHD
- Psychology
- English
- 1932438462
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Cocco accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Cocco has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Cocco works at
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Cocco. The overall rating for this provider is 2.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Cocco.
