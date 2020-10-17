See All Nurse Practitioners in Bremerton, WA
Karen Casseday, ARNP Icon-share Share Profile

Karen Casseday, ARNP

Psychiatric Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
4 (8)
Call for new patient details

Offers telehealth

icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Overview

Karen Casseday, ARNP is a Psychiatric Nurse Practitioner in Bremerton, WA. 

Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Advertisement
Compare with other Psychiatric Nurse Practitioners
Compare with other nearby providers
Corrine Worth, ARNP
Corrine Worth, ARNP
0 (0)
View Profile
Shari Wootten, ARNP
Shari Wootten, ARNP
2 (1)
View Profile
Dr. Joseph Smith, DNP
Dr. Joseph Smith, DNP
10 (3)
View Profile
These providers are on the medical staff of St. Michael Medical Center - Bremerton.

Locations

  1. 1
    1740 NE Riddell Rd Ste 110, Bremerton, WA 98310 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (360) 567-6109

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
ADHD and-or ADD
ADHD Testing
Anxiety
ADHD and-or ADD
ADHD Testing
Anxiety

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
ADHD and-or ADD Chevron Icon
ADHD Testing Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anxiety
Autism Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Autism
Bipolar Disorder Chevron Icon
Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT) Chevron Icon
Counseling Services Chevron Icon
Depression Chevron Icon
Dialectical Behavior Therapy (DBT) Chevron Icon
Eating Disorders Chevron Icon
Individual Therapy Chevron Icon
Life Coaching Chevron Icon
Medication Management Chevron Icon
Mood Disorders Chevron Icon
Obsessive-Compulsive Disorder (OCD) Chevron Icon
Outpatient Psychiatry Chevron Icon
Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD) Chevron Icon
Postpartum Depression Chevron Icon
Psychiatric Diseases Chevron Icon
Psychoeducation Chevron Icon
Psychopharmacologic Treatment Chevron Icon
Social Anxiety Disorder Chevron Icon
Solution-Focused Brief Therapy (SFBT) Chevron Icon
Stress Management Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    3.9
    Average provider rating
    Based on 8 ratings
    Patient Ratings (8)
    5 Star
    (5)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Karen Casseday?

    Oct 17, 2020
    Karen is fantastic and extremely good . I highly recommend her to any of my friends or family when asked.
    — Oct 17, 2020
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Karen Casseday, ARNP
    How would you rate your experience with Karen Casseday, ARNP?
    • Likelihood of recommending Karen Casseday to family and friends

    Karen Casseday's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Karen Casseday

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Karen Casseday, ARNP.

    About Karen Casseday, ARNP

    Specialties
    • Psychiatric Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1487936241
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Karen Casseday has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Karen Casseday has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    8 patients have reviewed Karen Casseday. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Karen Casseday.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Karen Casseday, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Karen Casseday appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Karen Casseday, ARNP?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.