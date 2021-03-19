Dr. Karen Carrick, DC is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Carrick is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Karen Carrick, DC
Overview
Dr. Karen Carrick, DC is a Chiropractor in Raleigh, NC.
They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Locations
- 1 4016 Barrett Dr Ste 103, Raleigh, NC 27609 Directions (919) 781-0177
Ratings & Reviews
Please excuse the long review, but to recommend, I must explain. Dr. Karen has been a saving grace in my time of need. Earlier this year I knew something was off in my body; I did online research and, through a website of Dr. Wentz, found Dr. Carrick. I made an appointment and, while waiting to meet, kept feeling myself going downhill. I called before the meeting and asked if I could get the requisition to get my labs completed. I went on a Friday, and on Saturday (before even meeting her), Dr. Carrick called me personally, explained that my levels were off, and made recommendations. So far, three months in, I can only sing her praise. I am back to my usual self, at the gym and losing weight; My periods have been regular, with no monthly bloating and cramping. Her appointments have been thorough, very educational, and welcoming. She is very passionate about her work and displays a desire to help people heal. Her services are affordable and well worth the investment.
About Dr. Karen Carrick, DC
- Chiropractic
- English
- 1003929589
Frequently Asked Questions
