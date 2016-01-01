Karen Campbell has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Karen Campbell, ARNP
Offers telehealth
Overview
Karen Campbell, ARNP is a Nurse Practitioner in Bradenton, FL.
Karen Campbell works at
Locations
Genoa Healthcare of Florida LLC379 6th Ave W, Bradenton, FL 34205 Directions (941) 782-4100
- Ambetter
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
About Karen Campbell, ARNP
- Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
- English
- 1265873178
Frequently Asked Questions
Karen Campbell accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield, CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
2 patients have reviewed Karen Campbell. The overall rating for this provider is 1.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Karen Campbell.
