Karen Brown, LMFT
Offers telehealth
Overview
Karen Brown, LMFT is a Counselor in North Charleston, SC.
Karen Brown works at
Locations
Carolina Counseling Services, LLC, N. Charleston SC9229 University Blvd Ste B, North Charleston, SC 29406 Directions
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Karen is the best therapist I have ever had. She makes me feel at ease and I feel comfortable talking about feelings I've never discussed with anyone else.
About Karen Brown, LMFT
- Counseling
- English
- 1578688925
Frequently Asked Questions
Karen Brown has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Karen Brown accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Karen Brown has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
3 patients have reviewed Karen Brown. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Karen Brown.
