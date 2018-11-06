Dr. Braunwald has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Karen Braunwald, PHD
Overview
Dr. Karen Braunwald, PHD is a Psychologist in Westwood, MA.
Dr. Braunwald works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Westwood Lodge Hospital45 Clapboardtree St, Westwood, MA 02090 Directions (781) 762-7764
View All Accepted Carriers
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Braunwald?
Dr. Braunwald is fantastic. She is thorough, caring and honest and the best therapist I have ever had to pleasure of working with.
About Dr. Karen Braunwald, PHD
- Psychology
- English
- 1780754267
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Braunwald has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Braunwald works at
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Braunwald. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Braunwald.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Braunwald, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Braunwald appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.