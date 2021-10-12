See All Counselors in New Orleans, LA
Karen Bloodworth, MS Icon-share Share Profile

Karen Bloodworth, MS

Counseling
5 (17)
Call for new patient details
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Overview

Karen Bloodworth, MS is a Counselor in New Orleans, LA. 

Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Advertisement
Compare with other Counselors
Compare with other nearby providers
Patrick Brammell, LPC
Patrick Brammell, LPC
0 (0)
View Profile

Locations

  1. 1
    9523 Jefferson Hwy Ste C, New Orleans, LA 70123 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (504) 887-6009
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 17 ratings
    Patient Ratings (17)
    5 Star
    (17)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Karen Bloodworth?

    Oct 12, 2021
    I've been seeing Karen off and on for 10+ years. She is by far the most empathetic, kind, and compassionate person I know. She's highly educated and experienced in her field and has provided me with both an understanding and safe place to talk, as well as practical strategies for coping. She has advocated for me when I could not do so for myself. She has truly gone above and beyond to help me and my family.
    Kourtney — Oct 12, 2021
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Karen Bloodworth, MS
    How would you rate your experience with Karen Bloodworth, MS?
    • Likelihood of recommending Karen Bloodworth to family and friends

    Karen Bloodworth's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Karen Bloodworth

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Karen Bloodworth, MS.

    About Karen Bloodworth, MS

    Specialties
    • Counseling
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1336175280
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Karen Bloodworth has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Karen Bloodworth has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    17 patients have reviewed Karen Bloodworth. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Karen Bloodworth.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Karen Bloodworth, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Karen Bloodworth appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Karen Bloodworth, MS?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.