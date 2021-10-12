Karen Bloodworth has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Karen Bloodworth, MS
Overview
Karen Bloodworth, MS is a Counselor in New Orleans, LA.
Locations
- 1 9523 Jefferson Hwy Ste C, New Orleans, LA 70123 Directions (504) 887-6009
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
I've been seeing Karen off and on for 10+ years. She is by far the most empathetic, kind, and compassionate person I know. She's highly educated and experienced in her field and has provided me with both an understanding and safe place to talk, as well as practical strategies for coping. She has advocated for me when I could not do so for myself. She has truly gone above and beyond to help me and my family.
About Karen Bloodworth, MS
- Counseling
- English
- 1336175280
Frequently Asked Questions
Karen Bloodworth accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Karen Bloodworth has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
17 patients have reviewed Karen Bloodworth. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Karen Bloodworth.
