Karen Blackburn accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans.
Karen Blackburn, PA-C
Overview
Karen Blackburn, PA-C is a Physician Assistant in Wichita, KS.
Karen Blackburn works at
Locations
Wichita Clinic Northeast9211 E 21st St N, Wichita, KS 67206 Directions (316) 609-4400
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
About Karen Blackburn, PA-C
- Physician Assistant (PA)
- English
- 1093828519
Frequently Asked Questions
Karen Blackburn has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.

Karen Blackburn has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Karen Blackburn.
