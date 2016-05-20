Karen Bischoff has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Karen Bischoff, LPC
Overview
Karen Bischoff, LPC is a Counselor in Mesa, AZ.
Karen Bischoff works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Northlight Counseling Associates Inc.4121 E Valley Auto Dr Ste 122, Mesa, AZ 85206 Directions (602) 285-9696
-
2
North Light Counseling Assocs2633 E Indian School Rd Ste 360, Phoenix, AZ 85016 Directions (602) 285-9696
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Karen Bischoff?
Karen is an excellent listener with the ability to understand a client's concerns. Karen is kind in her approach to helping the client understand the nature of a difficult situation or problem. These are the qualities of a counselor who can help a client identify and solve problems. It is a privilege to work with Karen for whom I have very high regards.
About Karen Bischoff, LPC
- Counseling
- English
- 1699791087
Frequently Asked Questions
Karen Bischoff accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Karen Bischoff has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Karen Bischoff works at
6 patients have reviewed Karen Bischoff. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Karen Bischoff.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Karen Bischoff, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Karen Bischoff appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.