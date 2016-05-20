See All Counselors in Mesa, AZ
Karen Bischoff, LPC Icon-share Share Profile

Karen Bischoff, LPC

Counseling
3.5 (6)
Call for new patient details
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Overview

Karen Bischoff, LPC is a Counselor in Mesa, AZ. 

Karen Bischoff works at Northlight Counseling Associates in Mesa, AZ with other offices in Phoenix, AZ. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Find providers based on your care needs

User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.

Locations

  1. 1
    Northlight Counseling Associates Inc.
    4121 E Valley Auto Dr Ste 122, Mesa, AZ 85206 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (602) 285-9696
  2. 2
    North Light Counseling Assocs
    2633 E Indian School Rd Ste 360, Phoenix, AZ 85016 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (602) 285-9696
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    3.5
    Average provider rating
    Based on 6 ratings
    Patient Ratings (6)
    5 Star
    (3)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Karen Bischoff?

    May 20, 2016
    Karen is an excellent listener with the ability to understand a client's concerns. Karen is kind in her approach to helping the client understand the nature of a difficult situation or problem. These are the qualities of a counselor who can help a client identify and solve problems. It is a privilege to work with Karen for whom I have very high regards.
    MMT in Chandler, AZ — May 20, 2016
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Karen Bischoff, LPC
    How would you rate your experience with Karen Bischoff, LPC?
    • Likelihood of recommending Karen Bischoff to family and friends

    Karen Bischoff's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Karen Bischoff

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Karen Bischoff, LPC.

    About Karen Bischoff, LPC

    Specialties
    • Counseling
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1699791087
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Karen Bischoff has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Karen Bischoff has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    6 patients have reviewed Karen Bischoff. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Karen Bischoff.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Karen Bischoff, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Karen Bischoff appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Karen Bischoff, LPC?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.